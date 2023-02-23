We smell a rat: Prince Andrew set to move into ex Sarah Ferguson’s mansion despite royal household cuts

Prince Andrew could be moving in with his ex Sarah, Duchess of York. The Duke of York, 63 – who already has had a number of his regal privileges removed in light of his $12 million settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager – could reportedly be forced out of his Royal Lodge residence in Windsor due to budget cuts ordered by his brother, King Charles III and is considering moving in with Sarah Ferguson, who he was married to from 1986 to 1996.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source told The Sun newspaper: “It has been finished to a really high standard, but now suddenly it has all gone quiet about moving a tenant in. “They are looking to keep it empty to use themselves. It’s a far cry from a mansion on the Windsor estate, but this is their only London property.” They added that the Mayfair “investment property” – which Sarah snapped up for £5 million last year – was one of the few London pads left in their possession and has been totally made over.

In 2022, a source told the same newspaper it was bought as “a long-term investment for daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie”, their two daughters, who are 34 and 32-years-old, respectively. Previously, it formed part of the ultra-exclusive Grosvenor Estates and her purchase raised eyebrows as the 63-year-old duchess was thought to be in financial difficulty. In 2010, Ferguson explained that she was “continually on the verge of financial bankruptcy”.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source added: “This is a beautiful home — it’s not huge, but it’s picturesque and in one of the very smartest areas of London.

Story continues below Advertisement