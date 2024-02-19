What is your love language? Here’s how to identify what yours could be

Valentine’s Day has come and gone and while some people were showered with gifts, others were treated to unforgettable experiences. Others don’t make a fuss about Valentine’s Day at all and simply continue to show their significant others love and affection as they would on any other day.

How you celebrate days like Valentine’s Day and other special occasions, and how you treat your loved one on the day, has a lot to do with what their love language is. What exactly is love language? Love language refers to how someone communicates and receives love.

It is a concept popularised by relationship counsellor Gary Chapman in his book “The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Last.” According to Chapman, people express and receive love differently, and understanding these differences can help improve relationships and deepen connections. There are five main love languages, each representing a different way in which people show and interpret love. Here’s how you can identify what your love language is.

Acts of service For individuals with this love language, actions speak louder than words. They feel loved when their partner goes out of their way to do something for them. It doesn’t have to be grand gestures. Simple things like cooking a meal, running errands, or helping with chores are appreciated.

Your partner will appreciate small acts of service. Picture: Allgo / Pexels Receiving gifts Some people feel most loved when they receive gifts. However, for these people, it’s not about how much you spend on a gift, but more about how much thought and effort has gone into buying the gift. Physical touch Physical touch love language involves expressing love through physical contact, such as hugs, kisses, cuddling, and holding hands.

Holding hands is a form of physical touch. Picture: Stephen Gitau / Pexels For these individuals, physical touch is a powerful way to feel loved and connected. Quality time Quality time love language focuses on undivided attention and meaningful interactions. Spending time together, engaging in activities, and having deep conversations are all ways to show love to someone with this love language.