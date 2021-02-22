Where did it all go wrong for Kim and Kanye? Trouble started 2 years ago, says source

Los Angeles - Socialite Kim Kardashian might have filed for divorce with rapper Kanye West recently, but according to sources, trouble in paradise started as back as 2018 when Kanye made the controversial statement that slavery was a choice. A source told US Weekly, "The turning point in Kim and Kanye's marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice." "They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye's ridiculous and outrageous comments," the source added saying that it took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. Things took a turn for worst when Kanye started sharing details of their personal life with the media. "But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North (in July 2020), it was the breaking point in their marriage," said the source.

Kim was worried what would North think the day when she grows up and reads it.

Also, before filing for divorce from West, Kardashian went to a friend's house - without her wedding ring, according to Page Six.

The 40-year-old reality star was spotted in Los Angeles on February 18 donning a leather jacket and pants. Kardashians' large engagement ring was visibly missing from her left hand.

Though her name is still Kim Kardashian West on her Instagram profile, the mogul and her high-power divorce attorney Laura Wasser filed divorce papers on February 19.

In January, Page Six reported that a split was "imminent" between the couple.

As reported by the outlet, is not the first time Kardashian was seen without her rock. Days before Valentine's Day, she was also seen ringless.

However, the 41-year-old rapper West has not been as quick to ditch his jewellery. This week he was photographed with his wedding band on, despite having moved a slew of Yeezy sneakers out of their home earlier this month.

The couple have four children - North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and one-year-old Psalm.