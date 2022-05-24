Who is Talulah Riley, Elon Musk’s second wife who divorced him twice?

Talulah Riley will “always love” Elon Musk. The ‘Pistol’ actress married the 50-year-old billionaire in 2010 but they divorced in 2012, only to wed for a second time the following year and though their relationship ended for good in 2016, the pair have remained very close.

Story continues below Advertisement

Talulah said: “I love Elon fiercely and always will, not necessarily in an intense, romantic way but in a broad ‘he’s my family’ way … “Elon and I both are wildly romantic people in the broadest sense of the word. Hence he’s building rocket ships to other planets, etcetera. And I’m more romantic in a Victorian, communing-with-nature sort of way, but that meets in terms of heady romance.”

The 36-year-old star looks back on “that journey with Elon” with “incredible fondness” and recalled often taking her young stepsons to visit him at work. She said: “He had no qualms about letting me be right there with him while he was doing everything.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The ‘St Trinian’s’ actress first met Elon at London nightclub Whisky Mist and recalled how he was “very diffident, very shy, quite awkward, sweet”. After spending four days together in London, they then flew to Los Angeles, and the Tesla mogul proposed after just 10 days. However, Talulah insisted she was never worried about how quickly their romance progressed.

Story continues below Advertisement

She told Sunday Times Style magazine: “I think my father proposed to my mother at the end of their first date, so I think I just assumed that was how it was done. It seemed perfectly logical to me at the time that if someone was going to come in and want to marry me, they would want to marry me immediately.” These days, Talulah is dating her ‘Pistol’ co-star Thomas Brodie-Sangster and admitted their romance came as a surprise. She said: “We hadn’t really acknowledged each other as a romantic possibility or potential until the moment that we both did.

Story continues below Advertisement