Why are SA women in their feelings when it comes to Rachel Kolisi?









The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi once again found herself the subject of unwanted social media attention this week. Picture: Instagram South African women seem to have a hot and cold relationship with Rachel Kolisi. The wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi once again found herself the subject of unwanted social media attention this week. In her defence, it was none of her doing. In fact, Mzansi Twitter started dragging her when Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi posted an Instagram video of Siya spotting her at the Springboks homecoming following their World Cup win. The video went viral almost immediately. Now here's the thing. Rachel has been known to be very vocal when it comes to women thirsting after her man. In a previous incident, she shared a video in her Instagram stories explaining that she'd been blocked by a woman who allegedly DM'd Siya a snap of her "a**", and she was wondering if anyone had the woman's contact details. So when Tunzi's video went viral, people (mostly women) on the Twitter streets went straight for the jugular. Some users brought up her previous social media scandals, including her saying that Siya is not a type, while others warned her not to check his DMs because it could be "very messy". Surprisingly, Rachel's kept mum on the whole viral video incident, even after TV personality and radio host Lerato Kganyago came to her defence.

Judging by the responses on social media, many women seem to be divided when it comes to Rachel Kolisi.

Maybe it's the way she previously reminded other females to stay away from her man by jumping into their DMs. Or it's the way she paints her husband as a happily married man with her carefully curated Instagram posts.

There's just something about her that rubs some women up the wrong way. And whether she likes it or not, she's going to be the target of many iterations for some time to come especially now that she's married to a national hero.

But let's remember that she's only human and defending her tribe. Let's give her a break ...