Woman allegedly poisons lover after learning he was planning to leave her following $30-million inheritance

In a disturbing turn of events, a North Dakota woman, Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, allegedly poisoned her boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr, 51. The crime was committed after the woman felt betrayed by her man.

Steven Edward Riley Jr. met with his lawyer on September 3 to collect a substantial inheritance, amounting to $30-million, as witnessed by individuals close to the case. However, Riley became seriously ill, but his girlfriend Kenoyer did not call 911 until the following day when paramedics arrived at Riley’s Minot residence to find him unresponsive. Unfortunately, he passed away in the hospital the day after that.

An autopsy revealed that Riley had been fatally poisoned by ingesting antifreeze, which the police suspect was done by Kenoyer. In the days leading up to her arrest, Kenoyer posted on Facebook, denying her involvement in the murder and suggesting that Riley had died by suicide.

Kenoyer reportedly shared her plans with investigators, indicating that she intended to share Riley’s sizable inheritance with his son. She asserted that her claim to the fortune was based on their common-law marriage. However, it is important to note that North Dakota does not legally recognise common-law relationships. In a troubling twist, Riley had apparently expressed his intention to end the relationship shortly after receiving his inheritance.