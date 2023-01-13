Woman pulls down her pants after husband insists she is on her period

A woman took to Reddit’s Am I the A**hole questioning whether her behaviour was acceptable.
She explained that her husband had started saying during every altercation: “I won't argue any more since you tend to act crazy when you're on your period.”
This would have almost any woman pissed. She shared that her husband used that line even when she was not on her period.
We know that hormones are wild things that can make you feel every emotion under the sun in one day, and are unfortunately out of our hands. Hence, frustration abounds in this area.
She said: “It happened again last night at the dinner table. We had an argument about him forgetting to fill my car with gas after he had used it, and when I expressed my frustration about this, he said: ‘We will not talk about this now since you appear to be on your period.’”
I’m not sure if he hasn’t been getting any in a while, but he insisted she was on her period and refused to continue the conversation on the basis that she was acting “irrational”.
The woman continued: ‘’I snapped and had enough. So I got up, stood in front of him while he was still eating, and pulled down my pants and showed him my underwear.’’ Talk about drama at the dinner table!
Her actions escalated the argument and the husband was left “disgusted”.
‘’He made a grossed-out face and shouted: “F***, that's nasty! I'm eating my damn dinner, dammit!” Uh, yeah, you asked for it, dammit!
He was angry that his appetite had been ruined by her “pulling that nasty move”.
She woman added: “He told me to grow up and stop being spiteful over nothing.”
One user answered: “Your husband is a misogynist. He’s weaponising a sexist trope to belittle your emotions and avoid treating you like a person – and it sounds like you’re at breaking point. At best, he has no respect for you and, at worst, I’d honestly say his behaviour is crossing into emotional abuse territory.”
Many users questioned why she was still with him if he was engaging in such negative behaviour, with comments such as: ‘’Why are you with someone who doesn’t respect you, clearly gaslights you, and is sexist and misogynistic???’’
The last thing any woman wants to do is prove to a man when they are or not menstruating –that’s just lame. It’s evident she is not the prick in this situation. Stay woke, people!