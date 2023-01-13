Woman pulls down her pants after husband insists she is on her period

A woman took to Reddit’s Am I the A**hole questioning whether her behaviour was acceptable. She explained that her husband had started saying during every altercation: “I won't argue any more since you tend to act crazy when you're on your period.”

This would have almost any woman pissed. She shared that her husband used that line even when she was not on her period. We know that hormones are wild things that can make you feel every emotion under the sun in one day, and are unfortunately out of our hands. Hence, frustration abounds in this area. She said: “It happened again last night at the dinner table. We had an argument about him forgetting to fill my car with gas after he had used it, and when I expressed my frustration about this, he said: ‘We will not talk about this now since you appear to be on your period.’”

I’m not sure if he hasn’t been getting any in a while, but he insisted she was on her period and refused to continue the conversation on the basis that she was acting “irrational”. The woman continued: ‘’I snapped and had enough. So I got up, stood in front of him while he was still eating, and pulled down my pants and showed him my underwear.’’ Talk about drama at the dinner table! Her actions escalated the argument and the husband was left “disgusted”.

‘’He made a grossed-out face and shouted: “F***, that's nasty! I'm eating my damn dinner, dammit!” Uh, yeah, you asked for it, dammit! A woman says a man was grossed out when she pulled down her pants to show him she was not on her period, as he was insisting she was. Picture: Timur Weber/Pexels He was angry that his appetite had been ruined by her “pulling that nasty move”. She woman added: “He told me to grow up and stop being spiteful over nothing.”

