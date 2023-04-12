Woman’s ‘husband’ is haunting her and now she wants an exorcism

Poor Rocker Brocarde. The 38-year-old Oxfordshire resident has been trying to get rid of her “husband”. The couple started dating last year and married five months later on Halloween.

But Edwardo isn’t your typical bloke - he’s the ghost of a Victorian soldier - according to Britain’s Daily Mail. And it appears Brocarde may have changed her mind about the marriage after revealing her husband had been making her life a living hell. “I am at the end of my tether. I don't want to admit defeat, but it feels like being married to a ghost doesn't work,” she told the Daily Star.

The hauntings worsened when Edwardo used “the screams of a crying baby,” claimed Brocarde. She also experienced “deep dark thoughts” which she attributed to her hubby not being happy with her wanting to end things. What’s a girl to do when faced with such a predicament?

She did what any other person would do and called in a medium to act as marriage counsellor, but Edwardo didn’t take the intervention very seriously. During an interview on This Morning, Brocarde said the two had met last year when Edwardo appeared in her bedroom.

Things soon got out of control when their honeymoon ended with an ice-cream cone in her face and a drunk husband. The singer-songwriter has now resorted to planning an exorcism in a bid to get rid of her ghostly lover for good.