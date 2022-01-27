Would you spend R80k on a Valentine’s Day gift? And no, this doesn’t include a trip to Paris

Love or hate it, Valentine’s Day is upon us. If you haven’t been in the stores since the festive season madness, then brace yourselves.

Many of us are still shopping in the “back to school” aisles, but we’re already being bombarded with Valentine’s day goodies. Everything from mugs to teddies has turned red, white and pink overnight. Whether you’re into it or not, there’s no escaping the day dedicated to love and romance.

For true romantics, it genuinely is a special day for them to show the special person in their life how much they feel for them. Others consider it to simply a money-making scam. Some people are happy to just give the special person in their life a slab of chocolate but there are others who spend a fortune on Valentine’s Day gifts.

Is the price of the gift a reflection of how much you love that person? It seems there are people who will do and pay just about any amount to impress their loved one. However, would you go as far as spending R80k on a gift if it includes 3 000 red roses, a bottle of French champagne and a violin performance? When Twitter user @Athee__M posted a Valentine’s Day gift idea price list, many people thought it a bit extravagant.

Along with a breakdown of the packages she tweeted: “Let the Valentine’s Day olympics begin.” Let the Valentine’s Day olympics begin 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ceEzNFMGOH — A.✨ (@Athee__M) January 25, 2022 The “Love at first sight” package will set you back R5 500 and includes 100 red roses and 50 helium balloons. While the R30k “All mine” package includes a bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal. But it’s the R80k “Off the top” package that includes 3 000 red roses, 1 000 helium balloons, two bottles of Louis Roederer Cristal, a violin performance as well as a photographer, that really has people talking.