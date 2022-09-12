‘You can’t even buy roll-on:’ Inno Morolong tears into Zimbabwean prophet boyfriend

Morolong who appeared to have fallen out with her Zimbabwean boyfriend, accused him of being a slacker who was living off her.

The reality TV star and club host claimed that he had never contributed anything since moving in with her. Munyuki, according to Morolong, couldn’t even afford an onion or a roll-on.

But that wasn’t the end of it. Morolong revealed information that she claimed Munyuki told her in confidence. These include claims that he slept with sugar mommies for money, stole from people, and was a fake pastor.

Morolong who later deleted the incendiary posts, also claimed that they split up because Munyuki insisted on a threesome.