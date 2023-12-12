Zahara loved loud, said ‘yes’ to her bae after six months of dating

While fans are coming to grips with the untimely death of songwriter Zahara, many have celebrated her life, including the love she had for fiancé Mpho Xaba. In March this year, the multi-award-winning singer, real name Bulelwa Mkutukana, said ‘yes’ to her boyfriend Mpho Xaba after a courtship of six months.

The ‘Loliwe’ star’s engineer boyfriend snatched her in front of her family and friends when he proposed to the shocked singer. I said yes💍👸🏼👑💃🏽 pic.twitter.com/wxIfPCix4r — ZAHARA (@ZaharaSA) March 11, 2023

It’s said she was under the impression that she was going to be part of a podcast interview. But Xaba and his PA planned the whole set up with rose petals and champaign on hand. The singer’s family were in full celebration when Xaba popped the big question. While this is not the first time the singer has been engaged, she was chuffed when Xaba got down on one knee in his white suit.

At the time of the engagement, X users had mixed reactions to the singer’s loved up post, where she flashed her engagement ring as her fiancé leaned in for a kiss from behind her. Zahara SABC 1 reality show, ‘Zahara: As I Rise’, started airing since early February. The show gave her fans an all-access pass to getting to know her with no topic being off-limits.