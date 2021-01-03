Zoe Kravitz files for divorce from Karl Glusman

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Hollywood star Zoe Kravitz has filed for divorce from Karl Glusman. The 32-year-old actress and Karl, 33, tied the knot in June 2019, but they've ended their romance after less than two years of marriage, with a rep for Zoe confirming the news to People magazine. Court documents obtained by the publication show that Zoe - who is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet - actually filed for divorce on December 23. The celebrity duo began their romance in 2016 and they wed in Paris, at Lenny's home in the city, three years later. Over the summer, Zoe celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary via Instagram.

The actress posted a throwback snap from their wedding day.

The “Big Little Lies” star captioned the image: "one year. (sic)"

Karl also paid tribute to his wife on social media, describing Zoe as his "best friend".

The actor wrote at the time: "Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything."

Karl praised the movie star as he marked their anniversary.

He said: "You’re my best friend... you crack me up and you melt my heart... you call me out on my b******* and you challenge me to grow... I love you for that. And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz. (sic)"

Prior to that, Zoe revealed that Karl had intended to propose to her in Paris. But instead, he got down on one knee in their living room.

Speaking in 2018, she shared: "He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants."