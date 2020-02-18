Most people know the power of foreplay. But now experts have calculated the exact amount of time that is needed before getting to the main event.
Six minutes is what you'll need to dedicate to foreplay and sex play before going full throttle into having actual sex.
The six-minute rule applies particularly to heterosexual couples.
How exactly they got to this number? It's all in the data. According to The Sun, a study of 1 500 Canadians found that people of all sexualities who participated in "pre-sex affectionate behaviour" which lasted at least six minutes were more likely to feel "very sexually satisfied."
Commisioned by Trojan condoms and the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada, the study revealed the majority of men agreed that they enjoyed the six-minute rule, but they could still reach an orgasm without - compared to 61 percent of women.