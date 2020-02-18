6 minutes: That's how much time you'll need for foreplay









Six minutes is what you'll need to dedicate to foreplay and sex play before going full throttle into having actual sex. Picture: Flickr.com Most people know the power of foreplay. But now experts have calculated the exact amount of time that is needed before getting to the main event. Six minutes is what you'll need to dedicate to foreplay and sex play before going full throttle into having actual sex. The six-minute rule applies particularly to heterosexual couples. How exactly they got to this number? It's all in the data. According to The Sun, a study of 1 500 Canadians found that people of all sexualities who participated in "pre-sex affectionate behaviour" which lasted at least six minutes were more likely to feel "very sexually satisfied." Commisioned by Trojan condoms and the Sex Information and Education Council of Canada, the study revealed the majority of men agreed that they enjoyed the six-minute rule, but they could still reach an orgasm without - compared to 61 percent of women.

“Six minutes is a critical time, people who are the most satisfied in their encounters are doing a variety of activities," Robin Milhausen, a sexuality professor at the University of Guelph, told Refinery29.

"People who are the most satisfied in their encounters are doing a variety of activities.

"It’s a simple thing that people can do in their relationships that doesn't cost any money."

Other findings in the study included that 56 percent of men and 55 percent of women were more satisfied if they engaged in post-sex affectionate behaviour, such as cuddling, kissing and general affection.

So if you really want to experience mind-blowing sex, next time use the six-minute rule.