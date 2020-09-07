7 types of female orgasms and how to achieve them

By Lizzy Bliss We don’t expect to create too much controversy when we say that orgasms are pretty damn amazing. Sigmund Freud had a theory that immature women reach orgasm from clitoral stimulation and mature women through vaginal or G-Spot stimulation. He was wrong, but he might have been barking up the right tree. It turns out that there are quite a few more types of simulation you can add to that list, regardless of how mature you are. Here’s the list, so far:

Clitoral orgasms

The most common and easiest to achieve is the clitoral orgasm. This tiny little button is just the tip of the iceberg, and while it might seem somewhat hidden, it’s quite easily accessible (contrary to popular belief).

The end of the clitoris contains more nerve endings than the entire male penis, and it’s the only human body part that has no function other than to provide pleasure.

Whether you prefer direct or indirect stimulation, up and down or circular motions, deep rumbling vibrations, or a light tickle, the clitoris is the go-to sweet spot for most women if they want to have an orgasm.

Vaginal or G-spot orgasms

Although there is no scientific proof that the G-Spot actually exists, there is no doubt that many women find it immensely pleasurable to have this area stimulated. The G-Spot is located between 3 to 8cm up the front wall of the vagina.

While the exact location of this magical spot differs from woman to woman, stimulation with your fingers, toy or a penis can lead to deeply intense, mind-blowing orgasms.

Nipple orgasms

You hopefully already know where your nipples are located, but did you know that they have a highly concentrated amount of nerve endings that can be stimulated in much the same way as a clitoris.

No wonder it feels so good to have them touched, stroked, or sucked on (gently). A surprisingly large number of women have reported being able to reach orgasm through nipple stimulation alone. Although there is no scientific proof for this, there is no denying that the nipples and breasts are highly erogenous zones.

Mental orgasm

We would like to introduce you to the biggest sexual organ of them all, the brain. Mental orgasms are possible to achieve through thought alone, without any physical stimulation.

Studies have shown that although the numbers are small, some women are able to just think their way to orgasm. Lady Gaga claims to one of them, by the way.

Skin orgasm

A skin orgasm or “frisson” feels like a tingle or waves of pleasure running through your entire body. This happens when your skin (or epidermis) reacts to intense sensations, and it often coincides with trembling and becoming flushed.

It’s usually triggered by music, emotional movie scenes, art, or a person that you have an intense connection with. Not exactly mind-blowing, but a type of orgasm none the less.

Anal orgasm

Anal orgasms may be more common among men but don’t let that hold you back. While anal sex might not be every woman’s cup of tea, there’s no denying that some women find it pleasurable.

That’s because the ring of nerves at the entrance of the anus (called the sphincter) is extremely sensitive to stimulation and could bring you to orgasm even without penetration. It is important to note that the anus doesn’t produce any natural lubricant, so it’s always recommended to lube up.

The blended orgasm

Yes, we saved the best for last. Blended orgasms are most easily achieved by stimulating the clitoris and G-spot simultaneously. This might take a bit of practice but be warned; these are not for the faint-hearted.

If you think you can handle up to two or three times the intensity of a regular orgasm and have thick bedroom walls, this is the orgasm for you.

The most common way to achieve these is by using your fingers or hands to stimulate your clitoris during penetrative sex or by using a dual-action adult toy. In our experience, your best option here would be a rabbit vibrator.

