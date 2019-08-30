A Reddit thread on good sex is still keeping people entertained. Picture: Max Pixel

What makes for good sex? When it comes to this saucy topic, everyone has their opinion. So it wasn't long before one Reddit user posed the question in a thread. The original thread, which is now a year old, seems to be gaining some renewed traction.

Unsurprisingly, most of the comments seem to be from men. Yes, because as we know, only men know how to turn women on (cough cough).

So what we've done is gone through some of the comments and chosen what we thought were the most convincing answers.

When she's enthusiastic and enjoys herself, giving audible and visual feedback that it feels good, and I'm doing pretty much the same. - Ingetfunkarfan

Every girl is different, and to be completely honest the odds of you making her finish the first few times are pretty low. But keep with it, it's so important to get feedback and ask what she likes. Pay attention to what works and what doesn't. If pleasing your partner is something you consciously work to get better at then you will succeed. - uppldontscareme

I can't describe it, but I know it when I see it. It's when her body goes completely relaxed afterward, when my mind disconnects and my emotions take over in a rush of feel-good bonding hormones, when we're just lying in bed afterward snuggled up naked and overcome with a flood of love and closeness. - RealFoxD

The passionate sex, not the sex where he’s just humping violently towards the finish line and skipping all of the awesomeness that could be in between. It’s not a race! - bronts94

When she's active, enthusiastic partner in bed. She participates equally in the act. - mubee94

