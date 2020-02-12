Ulrika Jonsson feels "alive" again after having sex for the first time in five years.
The television presenter has been open about her sexless marriage with her now ex-husband Brian Monet and after finally getting intimate with a man again, she feels like a different person.
She said: "This is a little story about triumph over pessimism. Success over despondency. But perhaps most crucially, it is about conquering fears and overcoming one’s own personal age discrimination and perception of body image.
"Yes folks, at the age of 52, after a marriage set against a barren sexual landscape and a five-year hiatus - I have had sex ... Out of nowhere (or out of social media, to be more precise), someone made an approach to me. And in a moment of absent-mindedness, when my guard was down because I could never have expected it, I could feel my mindset altering.
"It was as if I was starting to entertain the possibility of a new experience with someone. Instead of walking around feeling dead emotionally and sexually, I was able to take my mind back to the passionate person I once was."