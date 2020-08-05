Amy Schumer says she and hubby have sex once a week because they ’have to’

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer have sex “once a week” because they “have to”. The 39-year-old actress has said she and her husband Chris - with whom she has 14-month-old son Gene - get intimate with each other on a regular schedule, because she thinks its “weird” to not frequently have sex with her spouse. She explained: “We're really good about having sex once a week. We just keep it going because you have to. Otherwise, you’re just like roommates and then it’s weird that you’re having sex. “We make a plan. We go like, ‘Let’s have sex tomorrow or Tuesday. That’ll be a good day.’ And then we do it and we go, ‘That’s great. We should do that more,’ but we still just do it once a week.” The ‘Trainwreck’ star did put a stop to her regular bedroom routine after the birth of her son though, as she was advised by doctors not to have sex for six weeks.

She added during an appearance on iHeartRadio’s new ‘What to Expect’ podcast: "Well, you know, it's like they say, you can't have sex for like six weeks, you know? And I was hoping it was going to be longer than that because they just like sliced my FUPA open. I'm not like dying to, you know, get pounded from behind. Thank you very much. So I was very down to wait the six weeks and then, and then it was nice.”

Meanwhile, Amy recently confessed she and her spouse are trying for a second child through In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), but admitted their plans to expand their brood have been temporarily halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked if she'll have more children, she explained: "I hope so. We got these embryos but right now, we were going to try and make a move and Covid happened. Every Mother Counts is amazing. Every expectant mother can go there and have questions answered."