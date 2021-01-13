Are you good in bed? Twitter will let you know

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

I recently watch the movie What Men Want, which shows a woman who’s given the ability to hear guys’ thoughts. This soon gained her insight into what guys really want when it comes to sex. The main character, who considered herself a sex goddess, soon discovered that she was doing it all wrong. Everyone has their own views on what makes a man or woman great in bed. Some like it slow and gentle, while others might like it a little bit more high energy. Some women say that size matters, while others claim that “it’s not the size that matters but how you use it!” Finding a lover who suits your needs isn’t an exact science. One cannot tell from simply looking at a person how good or bad he or she will be between the sheets.

Who knows if the shy, quiet guy who just sits in the corner isn’t a tiger in the bedroom? Sometimes the ones who brag so much about their sexual conquests are ones who talk the talk, but don’t walk the walk.

The same goes for the guys. The woman in the revealing skin-tight outfit and shaking her booty might not be as hot in the bedroom as the one who subtly flirts.

Some people are open about talking about sex and what they want from a lover, while others consider it taboo.

All this guess work often leads to a matter of trail and error, which can result in either great disappointment or pleasant surprises.

So to shed some light on what the tell-tale signs might be of what constitutes a good lover, Twitter has come up with the perfect and rather direct hashtag, simply asking what the signs are that makes one good in bed: #SignsTheyAreGoodInBed.

Whether you participate in the discussion or are simply there for the comments, you can learn a thing or two about how to read the signs.

Twitter user @tboseZA posed the question: Can you tell if someone is good in bed just by looking at them? What are some of the subtle signs we should look out for? Has your assessment ever failed you?

#SignsTheyAreGoodInBed: Can you tell if someone is good in bed just by looking at them?



What are some of the subtle signs we should look out for? Has your assessment ever failed you? — T. (@tboseZA) January 13, 2021

Here are some of the responses:

The quiet, shy type will finish you dead, they will leave you begging for more... Their character vs their actions will blow you away!#SignsTheyAreGoodInBed pic.twitter.com/ZN7bvYopf3 — Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) January 13, 2021

#SignsTheyAreGoodInBed when they have slightly hairy legs and arms 😜🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/26V650e3cv — Ma- Eh (@loveric3000) January 13, 2021

#SignsTheyAreGoodInBed If a girl has rhythm on the dance floor, chances are she have rhythm in the bedroom too🍑😋😋 pic.twitter.com/8mOLFziTR5 — Cerebos_Ls (@Simply_Mthaba) January 13, 2021

The one who is clean and smell nice is automatically good in bed #SignsTheyAreGoodInBed pic.twitter.com/uWNKU0eXeo — Donald Afrika (@AfrikaDonald) January 13, 2021