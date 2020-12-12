Artem Chigvintsev felt 'weird' having sex with Nikki Bella while she was pregnant
Artem Chigvintsev felt “weird” having sex with Nikki Bella whilst she was pregnant.
The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional became a father for the first time when Nikki gave birth to their son Matteo in late July, and in a new episode of ‘Total Bellas’, Artem can be seen admitting he felt “uncomfortable” having sex with Nikki whilst she was carrying their baby boy.
During a conversation with Daniel Bryan - who is the husband of Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella - before Nikki gave birth, Daniel asked Artem: “This is mildly uncomfortable for me to talk about, but Brie asked me to talk to you about it because [Nikki] talked to her about it. About you being uncomfortable having sex with her right now.”
And after calling the process “weird”, Artem then responded: “I mean, there’s a whole baby inside there. … It’s the mental thing. You think [about how] there’s a whole human inside.”
Daniel - who has three-year-old Birdie and four-month-old Buddy with Brie - attempted to ease Artem’s nerves by explaining that he was initially worried about having sex whilst Brie was pregnant, as he insisted he was told by doctors there was no way he could “hurt the baby”.
The WWE star then said: “It’s interesting because I read this thing about how good it is for the baby, for the mom to experience orgasms.”
Meanwhile, Nikki and Brie, both 37, recently spoke about having sex with their partners whilst they were pregnant, as Nikki described her baby bump as a “boner crusher”, but said she was “so horny”.
She said in May: “I literally had to tell him today, ‘When I wake up at 3 a.m. and you’re sound asleep, I literally masturbate next to you.’ … I make sure that he’s, like, breathing really hard so he won’t wake up because I’m too lazy to get out of bed. But I’m like, that’s the only way I get some.”