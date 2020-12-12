Artem Chigvintsev felt 'weird' having sex with Nikki Bella while she was pregnant

Artem Chigvintsev felt “weird” having sex with Nikki Bella whilst she was pregnant.

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ professional became a father for the first time when Nikki gave birth to their son Matteo in late July, and in a new episode of ‘Total Bellas’, Artem can be seen admitting he felt “uncomfortable” having sex with Nikki whilst she was carrying their baby boy.

During a conversation with Daniel Bryan - who is the husband of Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella - before Nikki gave birth, Daniel asked Artem: “This is mildly uncomfortable for me to talk about, but Brie asked me to talk to you about it because [Nikki] talked to her about it. About you being uncomfortable having sex with her right now.”

And after calling the process “weird”, Artem then responded: “I mean, there’s a whole baby inside there. … It’s the mental thing. You think [about how] there’s a whole human inside.”

Daniel - who has three-year-old Birdie and four-month-old Buddy with Brie - attempted to ease Artem’s nerves by explaining that he was initially worried about having sex whilst Brie was pregnant, as he insisted he was told by doctors there was no way he could “hurt the baby”.