Attack of the sex-toy-wielding customer who claimed product was too hot to handle

Maybe someone should have told Benjamin Thomas Pellicaan to read the instructions before proceeding to use his latest little gadget. The father-of-three from Queensland, Australia, reportedly flew into a fit of rage and threw a vibrator at a sales manager at a sex shop after she had told him there was nothing wrong an adult toy he had bought from them. The 29-year-old turned up at Totally Adult, saying the toy he'd bought was broken, The Sun reported. He told an employee that the device got "extremely hot" after just 10 minutes of use and insisted that it be examined for faults. After checking everything out, the sales manager, called Pellicaan and said everything appeared fine.

But Pellicaan lost his composure and started verbally insulting the employee over the phone, calling her a "c***" and threatening to "sort her out".

"He said he would take a replacement from the shelf and she would not be able to stop him," crown prosecutor Stipe Drinovac told the Maroochydore District Court.

Things soon took a violent turn when Pellicaan stormed into the shop and shouted “where are the other toys”?

In an attempt to calm him down, the manager tried once again to explain that there was nothing wrong with the toy that he had bought.

Pellicaan then threw the vibrator in the manager's direction, bouncing off a cabinet and hitting her in the lower leg.

He was later arrested at home after leaving the shop where he verbally abused a female police officer, the court heard.

Pellicaan has pleaded guilty to threatening violence, committing public nuisance, obstructing police and two counts of using a carriage service to cause offence.