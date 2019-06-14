The 25-year-old Italian singer recently made his relationship with the 21-year-old actress Instagram official. Picture: Instagram

Benjamin Mascolo has joked he hopes his bisexual girlfriend Bella Thorne invites another woman into the bedroom. The 25-year-old Italian singer recently made his relationship with the 21-year-old actress Instagram official, and a few days ago Benjamin appeared at a Pride event in Modena, Italy, and quipped that he's looking forward to experiencing proof of his lover's bisexuality between the sheets.

Speaking at the event, he said: "My girlfriend is bisexual. Some of you might think I am lucky boy because of that. Well, I think I will consider myself lucky the day there will be more than one person in bed with me."

Adding with a smile that Bella's interest in men and women will make him even more jealous as a boyfriend, he added: "I am a very jealous person and since she is bisexual it is even harder for me now."

Speaking more seriously, the Benji & Fede star - who is joined in the pop duo by Federico Rossi - went on to say that his girlfriend is "teaching" him a lot about the LGBTQ community and he is incredibly "proud" of her for being so open about her sexuality.

He said: "I am happy because she is teaching me a lot. I am very proud of her being openly bisexual, I am proud of all the people who came out as homosexual or bisexual. I think we need to get rid of all the bias towards LGBT people. Homophobia is truly an illness, we need to get rid of it."

Bella has described her new man Benjamin - who she has been dating since April - as a "cutie pie" but admits the fact that she lives in America and he lives in Italy makes meet-ups tricky.

Speaking about their long-distance romance, she said: "Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big. Clearly, he lives in Italy so it's an interesting thing."

Before dating Benjamin, the 'Famous in Love' star was in a relationship with Mod Sun and the pair have recently had words on social media over the 32-year-old rapper's plan to sell her belongings on eBay if she doesn't come and collect them from their shared storage unit.