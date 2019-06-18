Mark Consuelos and Kelly Rippa's Father's Day didn't exactly get off to a good start. Picture: Reuters

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Rippa's Father's Day didn't exactly get off to a good start. While hosting LiveKellyandRyan, the couple revealed their 18-year-old daughter Lola walked in on the couple having sex... again. "We thought she knocked on our door," said a clearly embarrassed Consuelos. This caused Rippa to interject and say "No, she didn't!" She then proceeded to say that she wasn't in the mood for a mid-morning snack, saying "there was a house full of people."

The couple who have been married for 23 years are no stranger to sharing TMI moments with their fans.

Unfortunately for them, they ruined Lola's birthday as well. "You just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in colour and now everything is gray," she shouted at her parents after catching them in the act.

The two aren't the only celebrities who have been caught doing the nasty. In his latest Netflix stand-up special, comedian Kevin Hart explains in great detail how his son walked in on him and wife Eniko going through the motions.