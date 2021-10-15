Cara Delevingne gets candid about losing her virginity

Cara Delevingne lost her virginity at the age of 18. The 29-year-old model made the candid revelation whilst opening up about her early experiences with sex and the lack of confidence she felt in herself.

She said: "I didn’t lose my virginity until I was like 18. I didn’t get confident in sex until way later, but I also didn’t ever ask for what I wanted for so long." Cara also went on to discuss how at such a young age she believed that noises in the bedroom were necessary but now her opinion has completely changed. Speaking on EllenTube’s 'Lady Parts' series, she told host and 'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland: "It’s way more interesting if you have an orgasm and you don’t… because I remember after being conditioned to think, ‘This is the noise that people make.’

The 'Carnival Row' star went on to explain that as she has got older, that is a habit she has grown out of and she finds it much "hotter" to focus on what's happening instead of making noise.