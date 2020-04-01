Clicks apologises after store denies access to condoms

Retailer Clicks has angered consumers after Twitter users posted pictures of various condom brands behind red tape, and beyond the reach of shoppers. Twitter user @Gert_LeNinja captioned the picture "Aren't these essential?", prompting many other users to question why that store in particular would deny shoppers the basic essential item.

Although many couldn't pinpoint the particular branch, Clicks was quick to rectify the situation by tweeting: "Hi, thank you for bringing this to our attention. Condoms are an essential item and are available for purchase at all our Clicks stores during lockdown. We are following up with the store manager to remedy this asap."

Hi, thank you for bringing this to our attention. Condoms are an essential item and are available for purchase at all our Clicks stores during lockdown. We are following up with the store manager to remedy this asap. — Clicks (@Clicks_SA) March 31, 2020

Many users even tagged Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in their responses, and mentioned that "we can't afford to make babies now while facing the Covid-19 pandemic".

Dear @Clicks_SA and possibly all other pharmacies and supermarkets who usually sell condoms. Please note that the health sector cannot afford to have unwanted pregnancies in this harsh #COVID19 times. Minister @DrZweliMkhize, please intervene https://t.co/sc71ehcx6t — Dr Naks ♥️ (@Tshi_Nakanyane) March 31, 2020





This is not even meant to be a joke. We can't afford to have people falling pregnant even if they wanted to. Now imagine all that with the unwanted pregnancies. 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Dr Naks ♥️ (@Tshi_Nakanyane) March 31, 2020





If they're still on the shelf I'm taking them if the cashier doesn't want me to pay for them I'm taking them for free, fare enough. pic.twitter.com/6AiAxBlwTx — Prince_Syabonga (@PrinceSyabong_) March 31, 2020



