Twitter user @Gert_LeNinja captioned the picture "Aren't these essential?" Picture: @Gert_LeNinja/Twitter
Clicks apologises after store denies access to condoms

Retailer Clicks has angered consumers after Twitter users posted pictures of various condom brands behind red tape, and beyond the reach of shoppers.

Twitter user @Gert_LeNinja captioned the picture "Aren't these essential?", prompting many other users to question why that store in particular would deny shoppers the basic essential item. 

Although many couldn't pinpoint the particular branch, Clicks was quick to rectify the situation by tweeting: "Hi, thank you for bringing this to our attention. Condoms are an essential item and are available for purchase at all our Clicks stores during lockdown. We are following up with the store manager to remedy this asap."

Many users even tagged Health Minister Zweli Mkhize in their responses, and mentioned that "we can't afford to make babies now while facing the Covid-19 pandemic".




