Controversial sex toy to make a comeback at CES 2020









Lora DiCarlo's Osé is set to be a game changer. Picture: website screenshot CES, the consumer tech industry's biggest annual showcase is about to kick off in Las Vegas this week. In previous years, the tech fair was used as platform to launch new products from industry giants like Apple, Amazon and Google. This year, sex tech comes in from the cold as consumers are looking to internet-connected devices to increase their intimate pleasure. According to the Washington Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler and Heather Kelly, Lora DiCarlo's Osé is set to be a game changer. "It was the sex toy that launched a thousand articles when its CES innovation award was revoked last year. After a little introspection and a lot of outside pressure, CES is allowing sex-tech products in the show," they wrote.

"The Osé is back, a uniquely shaped robotic massager that doesn't vibrate, along with two other similar products. The drama opened the door for more sex-tech players, around a dozen by our count, that include everything from Internet-connected vibrators to fertility devices."

The Verge describes the massager as an attempt to mimic human touch by stimulating the G-spot and clitoris at the same time. And, unlike other vibrators, it doesn't vibrate at all. Instead, Lora DiCarlo put all its focus on creating a product that could replicate a “come hither” motion.

The company also announced the launch of two more products this week - the Onda and Baci. The Verge's Ashley Carman says both creations are essentially the Osé broken up into two pieces.

According to its official website, Lora DiCarlo was founded in 2017. Their premier device was inspired by the the experience and persistence of its founder and CEO Lora Haddock.