CES, the consumer tech industry's biggest annual showcase is about to kick off in Las Vegas this week.
In previous years, the tech fair was used as platform to launch new products from industry giants like Apple, Amazon and Google.
This year, sex tech comes in from the cold as consumers are looking to internet-connected devices to increase their intimate pleasure.
According to the Washington Post's Geoffrey A. Fowler and Heather Kelly, Lora DiCarlo's Osé is set to be a game changer.
"It was the sex toy that launched a thousand articles when its CES innovation award was revoked last year. After a little introspection and a lot of outside pressure, CES is allowing sex-tech products in the show," they wrote.