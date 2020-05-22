Couple break lockdown rules to have sex on 'deserted' NYC subway

We've all heard stories about someone that broke lockdown rules to meet up with their "friend" for a steamy session. You've probably done it yourself. But getting caught? That's a whole different story.

So imagine the shame one couple experienced when unbeknownst to them their whole encounter was filmed by an onlooker? According to Fox News, the raunchy couple took advantage of a practically empty transit system in New York City to get their freak on.

Like the rest of the US, New York is under strict lockdown rules, leaving many places empty and deserted.

Thinking they had the platform to themselves, a sneaky fellow passenger filmed the nearly minute-long clip from across the tracks. The video shows a man and woman in the throes of passion on the platform of the Flushing Avenue station in Brooklyn.

“Yeah, I don’t care, I don’t mind that s–t, that s–t is like PornHub to me,” the gawking person can be heard saying as the man looks over, sticks out his tongue and flashes hand-horns.