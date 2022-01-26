Cuddle or sleep? Mzansi takes to Twitter to share what they prefer doing after sex

Sex is like running a race. A sprint will have you quick off the mark with a lightning speed dash to the finish line. While a marathon requires a steady pace and endurance. But what happens when one crosses the finish line?

We’ve seen athletes collapse from sheer exhaustion while others are still able to run another lap! The same applies to sex. You’re either going to just pass out, cuddle a bit or gather the energy for another sweaty round! What’s your post-sex routine?

When radio host Thabo Mokwele tweeted, “Some prefer to cuddle, Others want to sleep. What is your #AfterSexPreference? Does your partner get it or are they the opposite?”, Mzansi was quick to share their views on the matter. Some prefer to cuddle, Others want to sleep.



What is your #AfterSexPreference? Does your partner get it or are they the opposite? pic.twitter.com/vzekTs93P1 — T. (@tboseZA) January 26, 2022 A quick scroll through the responses and it seems the general consensus is to sleep, while cuddling, which often leads to sleep, came in second place. However, Twitter user, @kea_ami finds it energising and has this to say: “Sex boosts my energy level, it releases endorphins in my body.