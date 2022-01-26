Cuddle or sleep? Mzansi takes to Twitter to share what they prefer doing after sex
Sex is like running a race.
A sprint will have you quick off the mark with a lightning speed dash to the finish line. While a marathon requires a steady pace and endurance. But what happens when one crosses the finish line?
We’ve seen athletes collapse from sheer exhaustion while others are still able to run another lap!
The same applies to sex. You’re either going to just pass out, cuddle a bit or gather the energy for another sweaty round!
What’s your post-sex routine?
When radio host Thabo Mokwele tweeted, “Some prefer to cuddle, Others want to sleep. What is your #AfterSexPreference? Does your partner get it or are they the opposite?”, Mzansi was quick to share their views on the matter.
Some prefer to cuddle, Others want to sleep.— T. (@tboseZA) January 26, 2022
What is your #AfterSexPreference? Does your partner get it or are they the opposite? pic.twitter.com/vzekTs93P1
A quick scroll through the responses and it seems the general consensus is to sleep, while cuddling, which often leads to sleep, came in second place.
However, Twitter user, @kea_ami finds it energising and has this to say: “Sex boosts my energy level, it releases endorphins in my body.
“Whether is day or night, after sex I do house chores, I can even do laundry in the middle of the night while my partner is snoring. I feel like I just had a couple of cups of coffee.”
While @PatrickMabena6 is more of a romantic, saying, “There is nothing better than cuddling and kissing her. Laying with her is like achieving nirvana. The art of seduction is knowing what she really wants and slowly giving it to her in a way that takes her breath away.”
“Can we do it again” 😃 #AfterSexPreference pic.twitter.com/7BPHeOHZFN— Tarch_The_Attorney (@TarciaMakgolane) January 26, 2022
I want to sleep. In peace. So, simple instructions are given... They are to throw the keys through the window when their uber arrives. https://t.co/RxmWtaeIei— Stunna Ⓥ (@neothestunna) January 26, 2022
It depends with my level of hunger, if I still want more rounds, I really don't mind cuddles but if I'm fully serviced I drink water kiss, sleephug and sleep.#AfterSexPreference pic.twitter.com/BimxNdxKST— Motho wa Modimo (@MModimo) January 26, 2022
Mina i wanna chat, and day dream about our future, 🤣🤣😂 yena he just sleeps 😏 pic.twitter.com/jQ8AHDCheX— Mpumi♈ (@Mpumi50787252) January 26, 2022