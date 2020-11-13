Death at an orgy: Sex addict dies after using Viagra and erection cream

It looks like a global pandemic can do nothing to dampen the need for wanting a good time. But for this unfortunate soul, his good time ended in death.

According to the British tabloid, The Sun, a sex addict in Thailand took a cocktail of drugs, including Viagra, and lathered an erection cream called “Marathon Rub” on his penis before taking part in an orgy.

Khun Thep, 44, collapsed during the monthly “party” with friends in a hotel suite in Samut Prakan province.

According to the police report, the taxi driver was found with the erectile dysfunction medication, erection cream, booze and some other meds.

“We celebrate like this every month. He came to our suite and just slept on the couch while we partied. We thought he was just tired,” a unnamed friend told the publication.