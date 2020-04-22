DIY sex toys are now a thing, but here's why you shouldn't make your own

The national lockdown has been a frustrating time, even for those who are self-isolating with partners, but for them it's a chance to try new things; go beyond the usual routine of "sex only on weekends".

But now it appears some couples have resorted to extreme measures. With adult toy shops not deemed as essential services, many are looking to DIY versions to keep things spicy in the bedroom.

Online market place OnBuy.com found more Brits were researching how to make their own sex toys and lubricants. Google searches for "make sex toys", "make dildo", "make vibrator" and "make lube" were the most commonly-searched-for terms.

It turns out that using your electric toothbrush for any other use is not advisable. And when it comes to home sanitiser, best not use it as a lube replacement.

"When it comes to sex toys and sexual lubricant, always opt for tried-and-tested over homemade," licensed GP and medical director Dr Earim Chaudry told British newspaper Metro.