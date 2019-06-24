Talking about worktops, she suggested thinking out of the box. Picture: Pexels

If you're a parent and time between the sheets is not a priority, you're not going to be too thrilled to hear about this. British doctor Shahzadi Harper, an expert in menopause and hormonal changes affecting libido, says the best place to get down and dirty is not the bedroom, but the kitchen.

And her reason for saying this is that the kitchen provides ample space to burn calories. While chatting to the Daily Star Online, she said: “The kitchen is the best room to have sex in, a kitchen table or a worktop is always a handy prop."

Talking about worktops, she suggested thinking out of the box. I bet you'll never look at your dining chair the same again. “I think also one of the positions that you think for a woman when you talk about calorie burning, which is quite good, I think would be a dining chair." added the sexpert who aims on empowering women in the bedroom, I mean the kitchen.

“Him sitting down and you’re sitting across straddling him. As a woman, you’re burning more calories in that position,” she concluded.