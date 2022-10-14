Donald Trump slams woman accusing him of rape, saying ‘she’s not my type’

Donald Trump has insisted a woman who alleged he raped her in the 1990s was "not my type". On Wednesday, the former US president was ordered by Judge Lewis Kaplan to sit for a deposition on October 19 in connection with E Jean Carroll's ongoing lawsuit against him.

The writer filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump after he denied allegations of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, arguing his rebuttal harmed her reputation and damaged her credibility as a successful journalist. And following the judge's order, the former Apprentice star took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to attack his accuser and her lawsuit. He wrote: “She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City department store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her.

“It is a Hoax and a lie, just like all the other Hoaxes that have been played on me for the past seven years,” he continued. “And, while I am not supposed to say it, I will. This woman is not my type!”

Despite Trump's comments, Carroll and her lawyer, Roberta 'Robbie' Kaplan, said they were "pleased" the federal judge has ruled in their favour. They told DailyMail.com: “We are pleased that Judge Kaplan agreed with our position not to stay discovery in this case. “We look forward to filing our case under the Adult Survivors Act and moving forward to trial with all dispatch.”

