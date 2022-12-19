Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, December 19, 2022

Elizabeth Hurley denies she’s ‘older woman’ rumoured to have taken Duke of Sussex’s virginity

Elizabeth Hurley. Picture: Instagram

Published 14m ago

The 57-year-old “Austin Powers” actress spoke out amid speculation that Prince Harry, 38, will mention in his upcoming memoir “Spare”, out January 10; the first person he slept with was a “beautiful older woman”.

When asked by “The Times” newspaper on Saturday, December 18, if she could be named in the book as the duke’s first lover, Elizabeth said: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

“The Times” had suggested one of the “most extraordinary” details within dad-of-two Harry’s forthcoming memoir is the revelation about how he lost his virginity to a “cougar” in the countryside.

Several outlets who reported Liz’s denial said a spokesperson for the duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Publisher Penguin Random House has described Harry’s autobiography as an “intimate and heartfelt” account of Prince Harry’s “experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons”.

It said: “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know, lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

