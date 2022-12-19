Elizabeth Hurley denies she’s ‘older woman’ rumoured to have taken Duke of Sussex’s virginity

The 57-year-old “Austin Powers” actress spoke out amid speculation that Prince Harry, 38, will mention in his upcoming memoir “Spare”, out January 10; the first person he slept with was a “beautiful older woman”. When asked by “The Times” newspaper on Saturday, December 18, if she could be named in the book as the duke’s first lover, Elizabeth said: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!”

She said: “No. Not me, Absolutely not.” “The Times” had suggested one of the “most extraordinary” details within dad-of-two Harry’s forthcoming memoir is the revelation about how he lost his virginity to a “cougar” in the countryside. Several outlets who reported Liz’s denial said a spokesperson for the duke did not immediately respond to a request for comment.