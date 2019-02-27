Kegel balls are helpful because they don’t require any concentration or forethought. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Kegel balls (or Ben Wa balls), are a type of tool you can use to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. I’d even go beyond that, calling them a toy because their effects can include tons of jiggly orgasmic feelings. They’re fun, minimal effort exercises. Also if going to the gym sounds like a total pain to you, Kegel balls facilitate a kind of training that’ll certainly help you gain ground in the bedroom.

If you have a pair and aren’t sure where to start, or if you’re unsure of what to buy, read on! I’ll walk you through how to choose the right pair and what to do after you get them home

Kegel my what?

Your Kegel muscle is the muscle found along your pelvic floor, also called the pubococcygeus muscle. Have you ever had to pee, really, really bad – but there wasn’t a bathroom close by?

The Kegel muscle, as it turns out, is what you're clenching on to when you’re trying to hold it in. That squeezing motion is also the basis of all Kegel exercises, which rely on repeated contraction and release to grow stronger.

Although Kegel balls tend to be marketed primarily towards those with vaginas, everyone can use them – regardless of genitalia. Healthcare professionals recommend Kegel exercises for a variety of different health benefits, such as:

Treating urinary incontinence

Preventing vaginal prolapse

Speeding up vaginal tightening post-pregnancy

Treating inflammation in the prostate gland

In addition to medical benefits, Kegel exercises also have a powerful effect on your sex life. You may notice while doing the workouts that the movements are very similar to the contractions that occur during climax. A stronger pubococcygeus muscle makes for stronger contractions – which ramp up the explosive potential of orgasms.

Strengthening your Kegel muscle can also help give you better control of orgasms and ejaculation - which is why I recommend them as a basic tool to address premature ejaculation, erectile dysfunction and orgasm difficulties in general.

Painless, effortless and incredibly beneficial, these exercises are some of the easiest ways to increase sexual pleasure without tremendous cost or risk.

How do I Kegel myself?

Although it’s possible to perform Kegel strengthening exercises on your own without any tools, Kegel balls are helpful because they don’t require any concentration or forethought (e.g. counting: sets, reps, seconds). These useful balls directly stimulate the target muscle.

Keeping your Kegel exercise kit clean is crucial! If they aren’t cleaned and stored correctly, they can introduce harmful bacteria into your vagina that could lead to a serious infection.

They should be thoroughly cleaned and dried before and after each use. Kegel balls come in their own storage pouch and should be stored there when not in use.

When inserting Kegel balls – particularly for the first time – it helps to lie down with your legs relaxed. Apply a small amount of lubricant to the balls (preferably water-based, as silicone Kegel balls may degrade if a silicone lubricant is applied) and slide one in – at a speed that is comfortable to you. Push the ball upwards (similarly to how you might push in a tampon) as far as they go comfortably. Once in, just stand-up and go about your day.

Where can I get my hands on them?

There are so many different varieties of Kegel balls out there, it can be overwhelming to choose. Some are sets of balls attached by string, some are made of metal or glass, and they come in a variety of weights and sizes.

This is where the distinction between ‘Ben Wa balls’ and ‘Kegel balls’ typically refer to larger balls with a string, encased in hard plastic or medical grade silicone, but both exercises are effectively the same.





