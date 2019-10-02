Can food actually enhance your sexual appetite? "There are no collective medicinal studies to demonstrate that properties in foods increase sexual desire. Such results may having a reliance in the placebo effect," says celebrity dietician and Nmami Life founder and CEO, Nmami Agarwal.
But aphrodisiac foods, named so after Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love and pleasure, do exist and are said to heighten libido, arouse sexual desire and even improve the health of reproductive organs. Here's a list of some foods believed to have aphrodisiac properties:
1. Strawberries: Since ancient times, this tempting juicy fruit has been considered as a symbol of the Goddess Venus and was often gifted to newlyweds to boost libido. It is loaded with Vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and zinc that improve fertility.