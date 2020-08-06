Genital matchmaking is the latest cosmetic trend couples are eager to try

British cosmetic surgeon Dr Lucy Glancey is in high demand, especially since lockdown has couples spending more time together. Glancey is said to have perfected the latest trend in cosmetic surgery - the 'Perfect Fit' procedure. According to the Daily Mail, heterosexual couples across the UK are lining up for the “genital matchmaking service”. So what is it exactly? The procedure is designed to improve your sex life by increasing vagina and penis friction. Consultations are given to measure and match up the couple before offering the necessary penis enlargement and vaginal rejuvenation or tightening procedures to make them a “perfect fit”, the British publication reported.

“The friction introduced by 'well fitting' genitals is proven to improve sexual pleasure, with orgasm 'ultimately depending on the degree of friction produced during intercourse' for both partners,” Dr Glancey told the Daily Mail.

“This is one of the reasons why men who frequently masturbate find it difficult to climax during intercourse with a woman because they are used to producing a 'perfect fit' of their hand, which fits like a glove over their penis compared to being with a female partner,” she explained.

Dr Glancey also added that ageing is a large contributing factor towards couples not being sexually compatible. “Over the years the penis does not change significantly in terms of thickness. However the vagina does...”

Does the procedure work? According to Dr Glancey, she’s saved many marriages as couple's who have good sex “will stay together despite their differences in other areas.”