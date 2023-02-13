Genophobia: The fear of sex and sexual intimacy and how to treat it

Genophobia or erotophobia are other names for the fear of sex or sexual intimacy. This is more than just a basic aversion or hate. When sexual intimacy is sought, it might result in severe anxiety or panic. Some people may experience these emotions just from thinking about it.

Story continues below Advertisement

In addition to genophobia, the following phobias may also manifest simultaneously: gymnophobia is the dread of nakedness;

nosophobia is the fear of contracting a disease or virus (seeing others naked, being seen naked, or both);

heterophobia, or dread of people of the other sex;

coitophobia: the fear of sexual activity;

haphephobia: the dread of both being touched and being touched;

tokophobia: the fear of becoming pregnant or giving birth. A person may also experience a generalised fear or anxiety when they are around another person on an emotional level. This can then manifest as a dread of close sexual contact. Genophobia signs and symptoms

The Mayo Clinic lists the following as common phobic reactions: an instantaneous sensation of fear, anxiety, and panic when exposed to the cause of the phobia or simply thoughts about the source (in this case, a sexual encounter); an awareness that the dread is unusual and intense yet an inability to downplay it at the same time;

Story continues below Advertisement

avoiding the circumstance that sets off the anxiety response; A worsening of symptoms if the trigger isn't eliminated; when exposed to the trigger, experiencing nausea, dizziness, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations, or sweating.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reasons for genophobia Even certain phobias have reasons that aren't always obvious. If there is a specific reason, it is crucial to address it first. Genophobia may have a number of medical or psychological reasons, such as: Vaginismus

When vaginal penetration is attempted, the vaginal muscles voluntarily contract, a condition known as vaginismus occurs. Intercourse may be uncomfortable or perhaps impossible as a result. It could also make it difficult to put a tampon in. Sexual closeness might be feared as a result of such intense and persistent suffering. Erectile dysfunction A difficult time getting and maintaining an erection is known as erectile dysfunction (ED). Although it may be treated, it may cause stress, humiliation, or both. It's possible that someone with ED won't want to tell anybody about this. Depending on how strong the sentiments are, this might make someone afraid of having a sexual relationship.

PTSD or previous sexual abuse Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the way you see intimacy or sex can both result from sexual or child abuse. Additionally, it may impact sexual performance. Although not all abuse survivors have PTSD or a fear of sex or intimacy, these issues may contribute to some people's sexphobia.

Aversion to engaging in sexual activity Some individuals worry about their "goodness" in bed. They may experience severe psychological distress as a result, shun all forms of sexual closeness out of concern about judgement or subpar performance.

Dysmorphia or body shame Shame about one's body and excessive body consciousness can have a detrimental influence on sexual enjoyment and increase anxiety. Sexual intercourse may be avoided or feared entirely in certain persons with significant body shame or dysmorphia (perceiving the body as imperfect even when, to others, it seems normal) due to the lack of pleasure and tremendous humiliation it gives them. A background of rape

Negative connections with sex and other types of sexual dysfunction, including PTSD, can be brought on by rape or sexual abuse. Someone could become afraid of having a sexual relationship because of this. Getting genophobia treated If a physical component, such as vaginismus, is present, it can be treated as such. Pain during sexual activity is frequent. Untreated, it may cause a fear of or aversion to sexual activity.

If a physical reason is found, the appropriate course of action will depend on the nature of the problem, after which any related emotional issues can be treated. Psychotherapy is frequently used in phobia therapy. The effectiveness of exposure treatment and cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) in treating phobias has been demonstrated. CBT entails learning skills to deal with bodily reactions to the trigger as well as focusing on building alternate ways of thinking about the fear or circumstance. It may also involve exposure to the dreaded circumstance (in the form of a "homework assignment," for instance).

Genophobia can also be treated with the aid of a sex therapist. The type of treatment used in one-on-one sessions mostly depends on the underlying factors that led to the phobia and the particular circumstance. When to consult a doctor A phobia is distinct from a minor fear in that it has a negative effect on your life and has a major influence. Relationships might become strained as a result of sexphobia. It may also exacerbate melancholy and feelings of loneliness. Depending on the scenario, phobias can be treated with counselling or medication.