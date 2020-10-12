How tiny golden threads in the vagina can help reverse flagging sex drive

They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend, but gold may be the elixir to her flagging sex drive. A study published in the Journal of Menopausal Medicine has found that gold strands, up to 50mm long and the width of a hair, when implanted in the vagina, can make sex more comfortable and enjoyable. Nearly 90 percent of recipients said they felt firmer down below, while libido and satisfaction rose by a third, reported The Sun. According to the findings, gold is thought to stimulate collagen, keeping skin and muscles firm. It also increases blood flow, improving sensation to the intimate area, the study found.

“There is a growing need to improve treatment of sexual dysfunction in women,” researcher Dr Su Mu Kim, of Chungbuk National University Hospital in South Korea, told the British publication.

“Gold thread implants seem to improve arousal and sexual satisfaction.”

Gold threads have been used for years in cosmetic procedures.

For facelifts, ultra-fine 24-carat gold filaments are sown into the upper layers of the skin, causing a reaction that stimulates a new network of collagen and elastin fibres to form around it, the Financial Times reported on a story on gold thread skin rejuvenation in 2014.

“Because of its pure, anti-irritant qualities, gold has been popular for thread lifts in Russia, Asia and eastern Europe since the 1990s but it is still something of a novelty elsewhere,” FT’s Caroline Brien wrote.

Because of its hefty price tag, the treatment is mostly favoured by the super-rich.