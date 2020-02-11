How's this for perseverance? Stripper falls from pole, breaks jaw and carries on twerking
Thank you everyone 🙏🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/y2U8kPMdpT— Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020
I wish I could individually respond to each person but my phone has been flooded all day. So thank you to EVERYONE who has reached out & continues to do so. Your guys’ kind words are so helpful and uplifting. I can’t say “thank you” enough 🥺— Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020
I will be posting updates of my progress on here and my Instagram. And as soon as I’m healed and cleared to work again, I will be right back at XTC Cabaret in Dallas, TX putting on the same show 👏🏽— Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020