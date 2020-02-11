Amazingly, she manages to carry on dancing and even throws in some twerking moves. Picture: Wikimedia Commons
Don't ever say that strippers have it easy. In fact, after a video of a stripper falling from a 4.5m pole and breaking her jaw went viral, it should be deemed an occupational hazard.

The dancer who goes by the name  Genea  Sky showed her professional side while performing at a gentleman's club in Texas. While clamouring up a 15-foot pole, it appears she lost her balance and comes tumbling down - smack bang onto the floor beneath her.

Amazingly, she manages to carry on dancing and even throws in some twerking moves. The extent of her injuries were only discovered after her set - including a broken jaw, broken teeth and a sprained ankle.


After footage of the nasty fall was posted to Twitter, many were worried about Sky's recovery, which she had to undergo surgery for. Taking to Twitter, she thanked fans for their support.



It seems the accident did little from dissuading Sky from considering another career. As soon as she is all healed, it's back to the pole for her.