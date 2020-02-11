Amazingly, she manages to carry on dancing and even throws in some twerking moves. Picture: Wikimedia Commons



Don't ever say that strippers have it easy. In fact, after a video of a stripper falling from a 4.5m pole and breaking her jaw went viral, it should be deemed an occupational hazard.

The dancer who goes by the name Genea Sky showed her professional side while performing at a gentleman's club in Texas. While clamouring up a 15-foot pole, it appears she lost her balance and comes tumbling down - smack bang onto the floor beneath her.



