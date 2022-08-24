Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend Holly Madison reveals 'cleanest way' she dealt with Playboy orgies

Hugh Hefner's ex-girlfriend says being "first" was the "cleanest way" to deal with his Playboy Mansion orgies. Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt have opened up on their time with the late magazine mogul, who died in 2017, aged 91, in docu-series 'Secrets of Playboy', and the latter has reflected on how she navigated the more X-rated aspects of his life.

Recalling seeing her first orgy at the mansion, she told the 'Juicy Scoop' podcast: “I was still just gonna watch and then (one of the other Playmates) was like: ‘Aren’t you gonna go?’ It was like, ‘You need to go.’ "God, it's so surreal. I did not even expect this at all! If I would tell my younger self this is gonna happen, I don't think I would've believe it. Like: 'Okay, sure!' "And I was like, ‘I would rather not.’ And she’s like: ‘Well, then you probably won’t be invited back.'

“So then I was like, ‘okay.’ And I’d seen what everybody else was doing, so I knew that this was, like, a 10-second thing. I mean, definitely no more than a minute.”

Madison explained that while the group encounters typically weren't done with protection, she couldn't guarantee everybody was being as safe as she was. She added: "You were hoping everyone’s in the same situation, and there is a doctor on staff. You’re hoping everybody is being checked out, and everybody is being – I say this in quotes – ‘monogamous’ to that relationship, but you don’t know. “If there’s new girls coming up, which there often were, like, I just wanted to be first and be done. And I felt like that was the cleanest way.”

Following the docuseries earlier this year, Playboy have stressed that the company today is "not Hugh Hefner's Playboy". It added: "We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences. "As a brand with sex positivity at its core, we believe safety, security, and accountability are paramount. The most important thing we can do right now is actively listen and learn from their experiences… (We) will never be afraid to confront the parts of our legacy as a company that do not reflect our values today."