In Zimbabwe, sex toys are deemed forbidden, but one woman is rising up against the ‘archaic’ law

Women in Zimbabwe are currently challenging a law that prohibits sex toys, deeming them as obscene and morally detrimental. A section of the Censorship and Entertainments Control law criminalizes the importation and possession of sex toys, labelling them as “indecent” or “obscene” and claiming that they are detrimental to public morals.

This legislation imposes imprisonment for women found in possession of adult toys. Activist Sitabile Dewa has referred to the law as “archaic” and has taken legal action to challenge specific sections that she believes are repressive and encroach upon her personal freedom. In March, she filed a lawsuit against the Zimbabwe government, seeking the repeal of certain provisions within the law. The court is currently deliberating on Dewa’s case, carefully considering the arguments presented.

Evidence of the law’s active enforcement surfaced last year when two women were arrested in connection with sex toys. One of them operated an online business, selling bedroom aids to women while providing guidance on their usage. Following her arrest, she endured a two-week detention and received a sentence of either six years in prison or 640 hours of unpaid community service.

Dewa’s advocacy for access to bedroom toys aligns with the broader context in Zimbabwe where women are expressing their exhaustion with oppressive practices. Her campaign represents a forward-thinking perspective aimed at challenging societal norms. In a notable revival, certain aspects of the pre-colonial southern African tradition called “Chinamwari” are being reintroduced.

This revival signifies a renewed interest in incorporating indigenous practices to provide comprehensive education and guidance on sexual matters.