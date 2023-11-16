Influencer makes R450,000 a month by giving Gordon Ramsay-type reviews of men’s willies

Gordon Ramsay’s sweary rants have been hailed as the unlikely inspiration for one of the world’s raunchiest – and richest – influencers. The 57-year-old chef is renowned for his curseathons on his reality kitchen shows including 'The F Word’ and ‘Kitchen Nightmares’, as well as his social media videos in which he mocks his fans’ cooking efforts.

And now the planet’s highest-paid “penis rater” says she has him to thank for making her a millionaire. Former trainee nurse Rose Ann – billed as “Queen of the penis raters” on the web – told the Daily Star she has been able to ditch her £22,000-a-year (about R500,00) job as a doctor’s receptionist after her “side hustle” giving scathing reviews of men’s members in the style of Ramsay started earning her an astonishing £20,000 (about R450,000) month within months of starting. The buxom Kent-born brunette, 23, who plies her member-rating trade on the adult subscription site Social Ikon said about becoming a millionaire thanks to her naughty videos impersonating Ramsay’s abusive rants: “I was on minimum wage for years after I left uni, and things seemed to be going nowhere.

“Then I stumbled on this trend online where men were paying influencers to have a look at their d**k pics and rate them out of 10. “I saw there were quite a few girls doing it on sites like OnlyFans and things, but I decided I needed to have a unique selling point or way of doing it.” Rose Ann – who studied nursing at Kent College – added she got the idea of being sarcastic and sweary in her reviews after watching ‘The F Word’ chef Ramsay give sweary reviews to his fans’ cooking efforts on his social media channels.

She said: “I loved the way he invited people to send him their images of their cooking and then he would take the p**s out of how their dishes looked. “It just gave me a lightbulb moment where I went, ‘That’s exactly how I should rate men’s willies’.” The former wannabe nurse started her videos as a “side hustle”, and was soon earning £20,000 a month with her naughty reviews.

She has gone from having 300 “clients” to now doing thousands of reviews for £20 each and more. Her huge income spike led to her ditching her dream of joining the NHS and she moved from using her social channels and email to review penis pictures to setting up a profile on the X-rated subscription-only site Social Ikon as it gave her access to a potential customer base of millions. She set up a profile showing her in a nurse’s uniform holding a tape measure and a needle as a nod to her job in the GP’s surgery – and is now hailed as “Queen of penis-raters” on the platform.

Rose Ann added: “When I started it, I thought it would just be a small side hustle as I was living at home and just wanted to start experimenting with ways online to make extra money. “But I soon got really popular, maybe because my subscribers thought I had some kind of medical training as I mentioned in my bio I worked for a GP surgery. “I started off charging £20 a pop for my ratings, and tried to be as mouthy and sarcastic as possible, and word seems to have quickly grown.

“It seems men really like being humiliated or given the brutally honest truth about their willies.