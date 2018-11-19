A survey on condom use by the Kinsey Institute found that condom use drops 15 percent during sex when on your period. Picture: PxHere

It's one of those questions that's constantly on your mind but too afraid to ask, right? But there seems to be two schools of thought. In 2015, Cosmopolitan ran an article titled: 7 period myths, busted; and guess which question was on top of the list?

According to Cosmo's Lane Moore, if you are having a regular cycle, then yes, your chances of getting pregnant are low. But if you have a blood-born STD like HIV or syphilis, then we reckon having unprotected sex of any kind is not a good idea.

A survey on condom use by the Kinsey Institute found that condom use drops 15 percent during sex when on your period.

Fertility app Clue also contributed to the survey. They wrote the following on the study results:

This finding is significant and concerning, because rates of STI transmission and acquisition are higher at certain times of the menstrual cycle, including during menstruation.

While condoms prevent pregnancy, they are also hugely significant in reducing STI transmission. It is possible to get pregnant during your period, although the day-specific risk is variable and depends on your cycle, age and health.

So a word to the wise: Use protection every single time, even when the red robot comes to visit.