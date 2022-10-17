It’s getting hot in here! Cops called in to cool things down at The Sex Expo

Can you imagine sitting down for dinner at a family restaurant only to be served up hot and spicy side dishes you didn’t even order? On Friday night, things got hotter than Spur’s hot plates when diners at the Spur in Time Square, Pretoria, got any eyeful as body-painted and lightly dressed performers and visitors left The Sex Expo, which took place in the expo hall in The Sun Arena right next to the restaurant.

It was so bad that the police were called in to encourage semi-nude expo-goers and performers to remain inside the venue or cover up. “The cops and a member of the public dining at the Spur next door thought that the show was a little too hot to handle,” said expo organiser Tao. “We have some really sexy promo people and performers at The Sex Expo and thousands of visitors, some who also enjoy dressing or undressing the part, and the authorities have asked us to keep it all inside the show. Which is fine with us!”