I've been a sex addict for some time, claims A$AP Rocky









A$AP Rocky claims he is a "sex addict". Picture: AP A$AP Rocky claims he is a "sex addict". The 31-year-old rapper has opened up about his obsession with sex and admits it "probably" started just before his teenage years, and insisted despite his addiction he is still capable of having a monogamous relationship. Speaking to Power 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez on her "Untold Stories of Hip Hop" show, he said: "Yes, of course. I'm not gonna fabricate - you win some, you lose some. If I won, I'm gonna say I won, if I lost I'm gonna say I lost. That's life, you feel me? I was always a sex addict... Probably (started) at junior high. I was horny." Although Angie pointed out there is a difference between being "horny" and an "addict", Rocky reiterated his claim, although it's unclear if he has been professionally diagnosed or not. The hip hop star isn't "embarrassed" about his situation and accepts it is just something he has to live with.

He explained: "I've been a sex addict for some time... These are things that people like to stay away from, that they don't like to admit.

"I can't be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I won't do nothing that I'm not proud speaking of."

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky - who also claimed he had an orgy at the age of 13, below the age of consent - has previously been open about the subject.

Discussing his "need" for a $100 000 bed, he said: "I have a lot of orgies at my house with some very close female companions. I've photographed and documented many of them. The women that I'm around are into that free-spirited s**t like me.

"Usually guys are insecure with working, successful women, they can't handle it when it's on the other foot, you know? So they get with a guy like me - they know I don't want to break their hearts or nothing."