A$AP Rocky claims he is a "sex addict".
The 31-year-old rapper has opened up about his obsession with sex and admits it "probably" started just before his teenage years, and insisted despite his addiction he is still capable of having a monogamous relationship.
Speaking to Power 105.1 DJ Angie Martinez on her "Untold Stories of Hip Hop" show, he said: "Yes, of course. I'm not gonna fabricate - you win some, you lose some. If I won, I'm gonna say I won, if I lost I'm gonna say I lost. That's life, you feel me? I was always a sex addict... Probably (started) at junior high. I was horny."
Although Angie pointed out there is a difference between being "horny" and an "addict", Rocky reiterated his claim, although it's unclear if he has been professionally diagnosed or not.
The hip hop star isn't "embarrassed" about his situation and accepts it is just something he has to live with.