Jamie Lee Curtis reveals husband's nickname for her when they’re having sexy time

The 'Halloween Kills' actress never used to like her moniker because other children poked fun at her for having a boy's name so she asked her parents, late Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, to change it slightly.

Although the name change never stuck, the 62-year-old star admitted her husband, Christopher Guest, can't resist reminding her of her short-lived alternative identity when they're enjoying "moments of great intimacy".

She said: "For about a week, my family - I told them, 'I want you to call me 'Janie,' so for like a week, my parents are like, 'Whatever.' They would say 'Janie,' which didn't last very long.

"My husband will - in moments of great intimacy, when you are not trying to laugh, if you know what I mean - when are you going for something else, Christopher will look at me and say, 'Oh, Janie.'"