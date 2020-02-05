Job vacancy open: Must love sex toys









One online market place is hoping potential job seekers will take the bait. Picture: Pikrepo Describe your dream job. Maybe it's aspirations of becoming a travel blogger or getting paid to do absolutely nothing at all while the cash comes rolling in. But what if we told you unadulterated pleasure could become a full-time job? One online market place is hoping potential job seekers will take the bait and is looking to hire an "intimate customer services manager" to test out sex toys for £38 000 a year - that means getting paid to orgasm for about R734 000 per annum. All the lucky person has to do is advise customers on how to use the sex toys. According to The Sun, the company in question is OnBuy.com, and the good news is that you don't even need to be a qualified sex therapist. All that is required of you is to listen to customers complaining about their sex issues and be able to remotely respond to their inquiries. You'll be paid handsomely and receive a shipment of items to familiarise yourself with.

"At OnBuy.com our aim is to provide everything our customers may need," said Cas Paton, founder of OnBuy.com.

"In recent months we've seen thousands of customers get in touch asking for advice when it comes to our adult-friendly products and although our team is currently helping all customer queries in the best way they can, we need a professional to own this task.

"We need someone who not only has experience in intimate products, but excellent customer service skills.

"We understand this isn't your usual customer service job, but we hope there's someone out there who has all the right skills. If that's you, please send in your application," Paton concluded.

Interested in applying? Well, get clicking!



