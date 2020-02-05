Describe your dream job. Maybe it's aspirations of becoming a travel blogger or getting paid to do absolutely nothing at all while the cash comes rolling in.
But what if we told you unadulterated pleasure could become a full-time job?
One online market place is hoping potential job seekers will take the bait and is looking to hire an "intimate customer services manager" to test out sex toys for £38 000 a year - that means getting paid to orgasm for about R734 000 per annum.
All the lucky person has to do is advise customers on how to use the sex toys. According to The Sun, the company in question is OnBuy.com, and the good news is that you don't even need to be a qualified sex therapist.
All that is required of you is to listen to customers complaining about their sex issues and be able to remotely respond to their inquiries. You'll be paid handsomely and receive a shipment of items to familiarise yourself with.