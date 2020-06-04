Joburg gentleman's club says it's SA's first mobile strip club

Strip clubs across the globe are finding inventive ways to keep their doors open. And while social distancing still applies, thinking outside of the box could be the deciding factor when it comes to staying alive.

For instance, Port Elizabeth club Candys Gentlemen’s Club opened this week, offering drive-thru shows, takeaway beers and snacks. And now another South African business has taken it one step further by making it less of a hassle and more of a convenience when it comes to dancers of an exotic kind.

Chivalry Gentlemen’s Lounge is bringing the concept of a mobile strip club to its Joburg clients and says it's the first to do so in SA. The exclusive gentleman's club is based in Primrose, Johannesburg.

Before the national lockdown, entry fee was charged at R100 with opening hours between 11am and 4am the next day. Now that the club has closed its doors, it's found a way to ease into level 3 with the Chivalry Gentlemen’s Lounge bus.

The bus picks you up and drops you off at your convenience for R2 000 an hour. The price includes two dancers, with a maximum amount of people allowed onboard in line with Covid-19 regulations. And, like all other businesses, physical distancing must be adhered to at all times.