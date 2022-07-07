Kesha had 'very sensual' experience with ghost

Kesha has admitted she never had sex with a ghost. The 35-year-old singer stated repeatedly in the past that she had gone "to the bone zone" with a spirit but she's now clarified exactly what happened when she had her "very sensual" experience with a mysterious presence.

She told E! News' 'Daily Pop' about her "gentle wake-up": "I was in Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, and I had something wake me up while I was in bed with my boyfriend at the time, and it was a touch down the body. "I woke up and looked at the end of the bed and there was an apparition of a woman. "So, full disclosure, I never actually slept with a ghost. But she did wake me up in a very sensual way."

The 'Praying' singer has had supernatural experiences since she was a child. She said: "I've been experiencing weird stuff since I was little, and it's always been in me to be fascinated with supernatural, the paranormal, the unexplainable, the intangible." And taking part in her new TV show, 'Conjuring Kesha', has only further sparked her interest in "supernatural, paranormal (and) spiritual" experiences.

She said: "I took a friend – each episode is a different friend – to different paranormally-charged locations, and then we just went on a wild-a** adventure in each episode. And each one both scared the s*** out of me, it scared the s*** out of them.

"It has made me think: 'If there are spirits, if there are ghosts, if there are demons, if there's Bigfoot, if there are aliens, if there are Talosians living in a volcano at Mount Shasta underground, what does this mean?' The possibilities are endless." In 2012, Kesha claimed her song 'Supernatural' was inspired by "having sexy time with a ghost" and later that year, she claimed she "went to the bone zone" with a spirit. The following year, the 'Tik Tok' hitmaker claimed her vagina was "haunted".