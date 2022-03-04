Kourtney Kardashian says her and Travis Barker’s 'crazy' sex fast made sex even better

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently went on a "crazy" sex fast - which made their time between the sheets "better". The 42-year-old reality TV star has told how going without getting jiggy with it alongside her Blink-182 rocker fiance - who she got engaged to in October 2021 - led to their sex life being "so good" afterwards.

She said: "Oh my God, it was crazy, but it actually made everything better. "Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good." While Kourtney isn't worried about promoting "vibrators and porn", she recently pitched an article on her wellness website Poosh about lovers who don't need any sex toys to help them out in the bedroom.

She told Bustle: "What about people who are just so into each other and don’t need any of that? Like, should we write a story on that?"

Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October, and they were recently said to be "relaxed and laid back" about their wedding plans. A source said in January: "They are all doing it together. Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She's not a bridezilla at all. "Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day."

Last month, it was said the pair want a "very small wedding", and were considering potential May nuptials. A source said: "There are two weekends she's looking at in May. They don't want it to be a press frenzy. She wants it very private with closest friends and family." What's more, it was recently claimed the couple are "open" to the idea of having children together.

