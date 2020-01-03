There's something about going on holiday. For some it's about relaxation, while for others it's about losing all inhibitions. But one couple took things too far when they were caught having sex on a Thai beach.
The unnamed tourists got hot and heavy in full view of onlookers - and the whole incident was filmed. The video has now been handed to Thai police.
According to The Sun, the two middle-aged tourists were spotted on Pattaya beach around 1am on December 28. The popular Thai destination is known for its parties where sex-fuelled tourists flock to. But now it seems locals have had enough of Pattaya's tainted image.
Furious locals recorded the incident as passers-by strolled along the beach with a clear view of the couple who were naked from the top down.
Apparently, the footage shows the man laying on top of the woman as they romp in the sand for more than two minutes.